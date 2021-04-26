Charles R. Schwab Sells 47,249 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,352,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 48.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 979,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 318,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 80.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,689,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 754,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.