Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,439 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TREC opened at $7.71 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.