Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of IntriCon worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIN opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 million, a PE ratio of -76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

