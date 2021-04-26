Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.