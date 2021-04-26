Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

