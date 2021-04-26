Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,404 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cadiz worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

