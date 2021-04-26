Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

