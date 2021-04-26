Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 427,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 714.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

CHTR opened at $657.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.