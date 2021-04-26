Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $730.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $657.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

