Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 285,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.