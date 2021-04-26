Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,342 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $138,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 209,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 65.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

