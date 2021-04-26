Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $96.62 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,855 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $96,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $382,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 114,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

BMY opened at $66.01 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

