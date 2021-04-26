Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,258 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $226,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

