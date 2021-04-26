Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,443 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $106,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

