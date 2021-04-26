Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 205,018 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,018 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $166,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $55.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

