Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

