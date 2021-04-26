Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $150.42 or 0.00283083 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $59,806.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

