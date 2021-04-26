Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were down 3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Specifically, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.52 million, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

