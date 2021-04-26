CIBC Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$94.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONEX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Onex stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$81.51. 43,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,689. Onex has a 12 month low of C$56.12 and a 12 month high of C$82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

