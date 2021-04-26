Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.