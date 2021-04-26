Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

