CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $55.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,128,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

