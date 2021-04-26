Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $245.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.83.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.47 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares in the company, valued at $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

