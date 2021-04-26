Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 64.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

