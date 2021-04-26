Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,200 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.10 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

