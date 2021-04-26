CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.24. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 20,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,882. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

