Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,881 shares during the period. Coherent makes up approximately 4.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Coherent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

