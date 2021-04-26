Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,869 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $247.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

