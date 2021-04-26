Commerzbank’s (CRZBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

