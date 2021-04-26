Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,451. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.