Comparing Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital 2.98% 34.09% 12.43% Paycom Software 20.21% 26.72% 6.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Paycom Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 1.33 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -4.64 Paycom Software $737.67 million 32.60 $180.58 million $2.86 139.72

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Paycom Software 0 6 10 0 2.63

Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $417.89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Bridgeline Digital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, and Paycom learning, course content, and subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, the company's HCM solution provides HR management applications comprising manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

