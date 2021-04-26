Comparing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73 ON Semiconductor 2 5 15 1 2.65

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $47.63, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $35.91, suggesting a potential downside of 15.60%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89% ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 18.50 $43.49 million $0.45 121.82 ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 3.22 $211.70 million $1.49 28.56

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Lattice Semiconductor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

