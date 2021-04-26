Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

COMP stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

