Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

COMP stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

