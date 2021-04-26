Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Compass stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

