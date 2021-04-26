Conning Inc. Buys 14,069 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.26. 78,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

