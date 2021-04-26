Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 47,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,674. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

