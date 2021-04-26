Conning Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.54. 23,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

