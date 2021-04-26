Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.