Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Tyson Foods worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. 23,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.