Conning Inc. Purchases 49,139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 337.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 97,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

