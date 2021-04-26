Conning Inc. Sells 16,794 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $48,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.19. 10,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.