ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.42% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 147,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of -44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

