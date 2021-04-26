Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $77.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.