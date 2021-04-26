Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.