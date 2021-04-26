Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

BK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 127,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

