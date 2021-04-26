Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.45. 25,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

