Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 91,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 214.6% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 51,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. 103,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.