Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.64. 85,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.