Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. 249,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,871. The company has a market cap of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

